Ethiopia: Army chief don die for coup attempt

Mr Abiy don try end the gbege, but ethnic violence don increase

Tori pipo for Ethiopia don confirm say gunmen kill di chief of staff of di Ethiopian army Gen Seare Mekonnen.

Di kontri Prime Minister say dem shoot di army chief as im dey try prevent coup against di administration for di northern Amhara region.

For Amhara, dem also kill di regional governor, Ambachew Mekonnen along with another official.

US state department also tok same dem don hear reports of gunfire for di national capital Addis Ababa.

Dem elect Oga Ahmed last year and im dey try end di political wahala for Ethiopia as im dey release political prisoners, remove di ban on political parties and carry officials go court wey dem accuse of rights abuses.

But since he don come to power, ethnic violence don start again and e don leave 2.4 million Ethiopians displaced, UN tok.

Wetin happen?

Mr Abiy tok say "mercenaries" attack Chief of Staff General Seare Mekonnen.

Im no give details about di condition.

Im also tok say some officials for Amhara dey meeting when dem shoot and kill dem "by dia colleagues".

Tok tok pesin for Oga Abiy, Negussu Tilahun tok say di pipo wey plan di coup plotters dey try remove Ambachew Mekonnen wey be head of di Amhara regional government.

Im also tok dem dey try get am.

For statement, di ruling party wey dey Amhara accuse one former security chief - wey dem release from prison after Mr Abiy enter power - say na im dey behind di violence.

One lecturer wey dey Bahir Dar tell tori pipo Reuters say di gunshots for di city last for four hours.

State TV tok say all di events wey dem don cancel events wey dem plan for Sunday.