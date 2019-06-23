Image copyright Helen paul

Nigerian comedienne Helen Paul don use her 'simple life tips' yab schools wey collect plenti school fees for Nigeria say e no be guarantee say di pikin for those kain schools go sabi book.

Madam Paul share post for social media on 14 tips on how pipo fit live simple life wey dey free of embarrassment and pressure.

Inside di social media post, she advise parents make dem no pressure diasef but make dem just send dia pikin go any good school wey dem fit afford.

Dis na some oda tips on how you fit live 'simple life', di Helen Paul way.

1.Cari your pikin dem put for school wey your pocket fit cari because schools wey cost no mean say di pikin results must surely dey good. She say make you just make sure say you put dem for good schools.

2.Rent house wey di moni no go dey cut your mind. She dey advise make pipo no live for house wey dem go dey struggle to pay for evri year.

Image copyright Getty Images

3.Man wey im wife get belle, get 9 good months to prepare, same tin wit di woman. Dem suppose plan for anytin and na only wen dem no fit meet up wit dia demands dem fit go ask for helep.

4.Some problems for our lives no dey just pop up. You fit no get house but you don alredi know say you go pay rent. So no be emergency.

5.Make you plan your lives and cut your cloth according to your size. Save more, spend less.

6.Some pipo no dey make plenti moni but dem get expensive cable TV for house. Go for di ones wey no too cost or normal TV then upgrade wen your salary upgrade. Madam Paul believe say na di same station pipo dey watch most times.

7.Chop beta food so dat you and your family no go sick dey go hospital evri time.

8.Buy food and fruits wey dey in season, e dey cheaper.

9.No dey copy di life wey your neighbour dey live. "She fit dey make plenti moni and her husband na 'big man' but you no go eva know dia personal wahala. No be evritin wey dey shine be gold", she tok.

10.No dey follow wetin dey reign, wear clean cloth wey dem iron, you go still fine.

Image copyright Getty Images

11.Make sure say your circle dey small, keep friends wey get sense.

12.She also advise make pipo get fear of god, dey pray and no dey lazy.

13.Planning dey importanter, if you no plan, you go fail.

14.No do pass yourself, no reward dey inside dat one.

She end her advise wit hashtags 'code', 'happy' and 'kingsword'.

Helen Paul na one of di top female stand-up comedians for Nigeria wey pipo sabi as 'Tatafo'.