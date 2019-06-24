Image copyright Sammy/Facebook

Ghana Police arrest gospel musician, Brother Sammy for Ashanti Region make he help plus investigations after he claim sey he get product wey dey cure HIV, cancer den stuff.

De gospel musician make de claims for chaw social media videos inside where he dey show people de instructions he get from God den take do de product.

According to him, he dey prepare de 'divine healing water' product which dey cure HIV/Aids cancer den stuff dawn time from 1.00am to 2.00am dawn time.

Delese A.A.Darko, Chief Executive Officer for Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) release statement sey "dem no register any product which go fit cure HIV/AIDS wey dem no give de musician approval make he produce den market de product."

Ghana FDA caution members of de general public sey make dem no try buy en products den other ones wey dey de market top.

FDA say talk BBC sey dem no test any of de products which he dey claims sey fit cure HIV/Aids, but once he dey sell den advertise medication for diseases like HIV dem for arrest am.