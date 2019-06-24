Image copyright Kevin Winter/Getty Images Image example Burna Boy perform for 2019 Coachella Festival

Nigerian singer Burna Boy don carri di ogbonge 'Best International Act' award for di 2019 BET Awards wey happun for America.

Dem nominate di singer along wit oda top musicians from around di world like Mr Eazi, AKA from South Africa and Giggs from di UK.

Burna Boy mama Bose Ogulu, wey also be im manager accept di award on im behalf. For her speech she tok say Burna Boy want make every black pesin know sey dem be Africans first before dem be anything.

Image copyright Aaron J. Thornton/GETTY IMAGES Image example Burna Boy for di 2019 BET Awards

Burna Boy wey announce di return of im Africa Giant tour for America, say im win dey award for Africa.

Di BET Awards also give late rapper Nipsey Hussle Humanitarian Award for di work wey im do to help pipo wey dey gang before im die. Cardi B collect di album of di year prize, Tyler Perry carri Ultimate Icon Award and Rihanna present wit di Lifetime Achievement Award.