Cameroon road accident: 21 pipo die, 16 wound, one disappear

Twenty-one pipo die, 16 wound and one disappear for serious accident for Baham, for Cameroon west region.

Accidents for Cameroon roads na a almost evri taim as roads dem small and United Nations report say about 1000 pipo di die every year for Cameroon roads due to accident.

According to goment tok-tok pesin, de accident na between 30-seater bus weh e overload wit 37 pipo and truck.

De two motos jam each other and na so 21 pipo die, 16 wound and one pesin still di miss for Lagoue near Baham for plateau division for west region.

Goment say deh don transport victims and de pipo weh deh wound for Bafoussam regional hospital for treatment.

Governor for west don put de names for de pipo weh deh die make families kam identify dem.

Goment don send sorry message for families make dey take tie heart for weti weh happen.