Presidential Election Tribunal reject PDP request to inspect INEC server

Di Nigeria Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal don reject di request of di main opposition People's Democratic (PDP) to get access to di server of di Independent National Electoral Commission.

Di five members of di panel strong mouth no gree di request of di PDP and dia candidate Atiku Abubakar becos of oda issues wey don join di case, wey concern dis server mata.

Di judges say di tribunal no fit enta di mata of weda or not INEC use server transmit results at dis stage.

For dia ruling, di tribunal say INEC don deny say dem get any server and say dem no use any electronic means take send result go any server as di petitioners dey claim. Dem say to grant dia request go mean say dem don begin enta di main issue at dis stage.

"E no go make sense," Justice Garba wey read dia ruling tok.

Im say if di court gree PDP request, e go mean say dem don "recognise and find out say central server dey wia all di results of di 23 February 2019 enta."