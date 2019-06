Ethiopia 'coup ringleader' don die

Image copyright Youtube/ Alem Gena Tube Image example Brig-Gen Asaminew Tsige bin dey work as di region security chief

Di pesin wey dey suspected say na im lead di failed coup attempt for di Ethiopia Amhara region don die afta police shoot am, according to di goment tori pipo.

Di tori be say Brig-Gen Asaminew Tsige bin die for almost di end of Amhara capital, Bahir Dar.

Oga Tsige bin dey work as Amhara regional security chief.

E also bin dey among di group of top military officers early last year afta di former goment say make dem free di political prisoners because citizens bin dey ask for am.

Ethiopia army chief Gen Seare Mekonnen bin die as im bin try spoil road for di coup on Saturday, according to di goment.

Gen Seare and Amhara govnor Ambachew Mekonnen, wey also die on di Saturday coup bin dey seen as padi wit hEthiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

E tell pipo for di kontri say make dem unite to fight against bad-bad pipo wey wan scata di kontri.