Nigeria inflation rate dey 11.4 percent as at May 2019 and Emefiele plan na to reduce di inflation rate to less than 10 percent in di next five years.

Di Govnor of di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele don share im plans on how im go reduce inflation for Nigeria within im next five years for office.

Emefiele tok dis one for di CBN headquarters for Abuja on Monday as im dey give im Monetary policy for di new term.

Inflation na di steady increase ontop di general price level of goods and services inside di economy of Nigeria for some time now.

Some of di tins wey Gov. Emefiele wan do to reduce inflation na:

1. Focus on monetary policy measure wey go target how to contain di tins wey dey put pressure on di kontri inflation wey dey at 11.4 percent as at May 2019.

2. Bring different means of survival for di economy through agriculture and manufacturing. Oga Emefiele note say na over relying on crude oil na im make Nigeria enta recession during the 2nd Quarter of 2016.

3. Sustain positive interest rate and improve access to loans for bank stakeholders wey dey important.

Emefiele plan na to reduce di inflation rate to less than 10 percent in di next five years.