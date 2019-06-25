Image copyright Getty Images

Di broda of Senegal President Macky Sall don resign from top goment position, afta BBC investigation into one magomago oil deal.

Aliou Sall bin dey incharge of one agency wey get links to wia di kontri moni dey.

For statement, im say di accuse na campaign to "make am look one kain" and make am "public enemy number one".

Wetin di BBC torchlight don dey tori pipo dia mouth for Senegal since dem publish am for early June.

Pipo don protest for di streets of di capital, Dakar, and investigation don alredy begin by di ministry of justice.

For 2012, dem give Romanian-Australian businessman Frank Timis oil and gas exploration rights near Senegal water.

Di pesin wey stamp am na President Sall. But di deal bin look one kain, because Aliou Sall bin dey work for oga Timis.

Papers wey BBC carri eye see show say dem pay Aliou Sall $1.5m (£1.2m).

Aliou Sall say dem hire am for wetin im sabi, and say im salary na di same wit odas wey dey di bizness.

Dem no support media player for your device Why BP dey pay $10bn for Senegal gas deal?

British Petroleum later buy some part of di company and according to documents wey BBC see, dem agree to pay Frank Timis' company between $9bn and $12bn over 40 years.

BP say dem do ogbonge torchlight ontop di deal before dem enta, and say di figures wey BBC publish no be true.

Frank Timis and Aliou Sall don strong mouth deny say dem do any magomago.