Image copyright @MObanikoro Image example Musiliu Obanikoro na former minister and senator for Nigeria

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for Nigeria, on Monday present one new witness wey tell court how im hand over NI.2 billion cash to former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.

For di last trial, Abiodun Agbele, di aide of di former govnor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, tok how im take arrange di N1.2 billion slush fund ahead of Ekiti govnorship election for 2014.

For inside court, goment lawyer Wahab Shittu, bring one witness, wey be di former Head of Cash and Transit for Diamond Bank Plc. Im tell Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of di Federal High Court Abuja how im move di moni comot from di local wing of Lagos Airport before im hand over to Obanikoro.

According to di witness, dem arrange 65 big bags wey dem dey call jumbo bags, come put di moni inside. Im say im gatz wait before dem fit comot di moni from plane. Di witness also say im director call am for phone and tell am say make im give Musiliu Obanikoro di moni.

Im identify exhibit AA13, di copy of di instruction wey im director give am to pass di moni and dem take di exhibit as evidence.

Afta dem hear from di witness, Justice Dimgba adjourn di case go 4 October 2019.