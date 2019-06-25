Image copyright @PoliceNG/Twitter

Head of Nigeria Police on Tuesday charge trained-dogs say make dem help find and prevent crimes for di railway stations all ova di kontri.

Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu give di charge wen e send di K9 team for Operation Puff Adder- alias- fight against bandits for railway stations.

Di trained-police-dogs work na to help support di existing security plan wey already dey ground for di security and safety of passengers and important equipment of di Nigeria Railway Corporation across di kontri.

"If you remember, before dis time, we bin send about one thousand extra policemen to Nigeria police railway command. Dis kain tin wey neva happun before as we dey send dogs, dey happun to solve di wahala of manpawa shortage wey di Command bin get and to make dem fit solve problems of threat and insecurity wey fit happun sake of di plenty pipo wey dey travel as di Nigeria Railway Corporation dey expand."

Na wetin IGP Adamu Abubakar tok.

Image copyright @PoliceNG/Twitter Image example Di dogs work to do patrols, surveillance, detection and catch criminals in and around railway facilities.

K9 na di police unit for Nigeria wey get extra-ordinary strenghth to sabi Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs), narcotics and oda illegal drugs, guns/weapons and oda ban items wey criminals usually use do dia criminal activities.

Di Nigeria Police dey proud say dem get one of di K9 section wey get all I necessary equipment, training plus dey useful. Dem also get correct record of how successful dem dey for anti-crime activities, control crowd plus manage katakata for di kontri.