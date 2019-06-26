Image copyright Getty Images

Amnesty International don raise alarm say torture still dey happun well-well among security forces for Nigeria.

Di organisation tok dis one on 25 June, 2019 to mark di International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, as dem dey call on Nigerian authorities to end di use of torture and oda forms of maltreatment by law enforcement agencies.

Upon di recent gofment measures to try reduce torture for di kontri, Amnesty International Nigeria say dem still dey receive regular reports of torture of pipo for military and police custody.

Di rights group dey worry say as authorities no dey punish torture, e dey make security forces fit dey go scot free.

"Upon say Nigeria don do some tins to try address di use of torture for di kontri, including di Anti-Torture Act for December 2017 and di presidential panel on di reform of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), police and odas still dey use torture well-well," Osai Ojigho Director Amnesty International Nigeria tok.

"Our research also show say upon di law wey dey ground against use of torture, no police office don face charges under di act," Ojigho add.