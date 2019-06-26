Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty

Benue state govnor, Samuel Ortom don cut warning give federal goment say make e no establish any farm settlement for Fulani herdsmen for di state.

Governor Ortom give di warning inside statement wey im tok-tok pesin Terve Akase sign, afta pipo from di Federal Ministry of Agriculture enta di state wit tractors to start work on di farm settlement even though di state gofment no approve.

"Dis initiative na insult to di pipo of Benue state and we no support am" im tok

Benue state don take eye see plenti fight -fight between farmers and herders. For January 2018, more than 70 pipo die afta yawa gas and plenti oda pipo still dey live for IDP camps.

Oga Ortom explain say di federal gofment bin plan to establish di Ruga settlement for Otukpo, Tarka and Ukum local goment area and wen di agric officials table di mata before am, im no gree as di initiative dey against di Open Grazing Prohibition and ranches establishment law 2017 and dat di state no go support anytin wey dey against di law.

" We support di Fulani herdsmen to build ranches because Benue state no get land for grazing reserves, grazing routes, cattle colonies or Ruga settlement' di govnor yarn.

E explain say di pipo wey dey push for di establishment of Fulani farm settlement for di state na enemies of peace and progress.

"We dey warm those wey dey push for Ruga settlement say di kontri constitution give state goment right to make law to govern dia pipo and anytin wey challenge dis authority, dey unconstitutional" im tok.