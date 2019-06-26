Image copyright Fatou Jallow Image example Toufah Jallow say she run from Gambia afta di rape and now she dey live for Canada

On former beauty queen for Gambia dey accuse di kontri ex-President Yahya Jammeh say E rape her for 2015 wen im dey office.

Toufah Jallow, wey dey live for Canada now say she run comot from Gambia afta Jammeh rape her.

Her testimony dey part of one Human Rights Watch and Trial International report wey also torchlight di tori of anoda rape and sexual assault accuse against di former president.

BBC bin try to reach oga Jammeh, wey dey live for exile now for Equatorial Guinea, about di accuse.

Tok-tok pesin for im APRC party don deny di accuse against Oga Jammeh.

"We as a party and pipo for Gambia don tire for of all dis accuse against our former president," na wetin Ousman Rambo Jatta tok for inside statement wey dem give BBC.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Yahya Jammeh rule Gambia for 22 years

"Di former president no get time to react to lie-lie tori. Im be pesin wey dey fear God, leader wey dey respect Gambia women," na wetin di deputy leader tok.

Jallow tell BBC say she wan meet Oga Jammeh for court so im go face justice.

"I don try to hide di tori and comot am from my mind and make sure say e no dey part of me.

"But I no fit dat na why I decide to tok now because now na di right time for me to tell my tori and to make sure say Yayha Jammeh hear wetin im do."

She say she also wan testify before di Gambia's Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), wey President Adama Barrow set up. Barrow na im win di election for December 2016.

Di TTRC dey tourchlight human rights mata during oga Jammeh 22-year rule, including reports of killing, torture and many-many tins.

Dem force Jammeh comot office for January 2017 after regional powers send army go di kontri wen im no gree step down.

'How e carry happun'

Jallow say she dey 18 wen she meet oga Jammeh afta she win di di beauty pageant for 2014 for di capital, Banjul.

Months before she win, she say di former president bin dey like papa to her wen she meet am, dey give her advice, gift and money and even arrange make dem put tap water for her family house.

Den for one dinner wey di aide to di president organise, she say im ask her to marry am. She no gree, plus oda tins wey di aide offer her.

Jallow say di aide say she must attend one religious ceremony for State House as part of work as beauty queen for June 2015.

"E bin dey clear say," Oga Jammeh dey vex say she reject am.

Jallow say im slap her come chook her injection for her hand.

"Im come dey rub im private part for my face, push me down to my knee, comot my dress come rape me."

Image copyright AFP Image example Mr Jammeh dey like visit di of village of Kanila

'Protocol girls'

She say she lock herself for house for three days before she run go Senegal.

Once she reach Dakar, Senegal capital, Jallow say she look for different human rights organisations. Weeks later dem approve protection status and she move go Canada, na dia she dey live since.