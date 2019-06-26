Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria win dia opening match for Egypt

Some Nigerians para afta tori come out on Tuesday say Super Eagles protest for Egypt sake of dia match bonus.

As at yesterday, none of di Super Eagles players receive dia allawee, di $10,000 match bonus.

Di Nigeria Football federation wey dey receive dia spend money from goment don deny say dem dey responsible for di delay of payment.

NFF later release statement say Federal goment don approve part of di money wey Super Eagles go use for di African Cup of Nations tournament wey dey happun for Egypt.

Bonus wahala fit affect Super Eagles?

China Acheru wey be Sports journalist wey don cover Super Eagles match dem well- well tell BBC Pidgin say di issue wey happun on Tuesday with di Nigerian team no suppose happun for competition period.

Im say just one day to dia match if players dey distracted e go affect dia concentration. I hear say dem come training late and wetin dem lose dem no fit get am back because dat na dia last training session before di game.

"I feel say e go affect dia performance against Guinea and e go depend on di Guineans if dem go take di advantage and win ." na wetin im tok.

Nigeria beat Burundi 1-0 for dia opening match with goal from Odion Ighalo but many of dia kontri pipo dey worry say di Bonus wahala fit affect di Super Eagles performance for Egypt.

Nigeria go play Guinea for dia second group match by 3;30pm local time.