Image copyright AFP

Expensive drugs like cocaine and heroin na im young pipo dey abuse pass inside Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, according to Nigeria anti-drug law agency.

Rachel Shelleng, wey be State Commander for Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency say since June 2018 till date, dem don seize 485kg of hard drugs and oda substances wey dey make pipo high.

"Our focus na to catch di main drugs lords wey dey distribute di drugs, no be di pipo wey dey go buy small small because dem sef need help to dey rehabilitated. Nigeria before na transit point, dat is dem dey cari am go oda places like Asia and America go sell am but now many of dem don dey use am."

Illegal drugs wey di authorities seize include cocaine, heroine, marijuana, tramadol, codeine and oda related substances plus including di one dem get conviction for 13 drug offenders for federal high court even as dem arrest 208 drug suspects.

Shelleng wey tok dis one to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2019, add say dem also rehabilitate 36 drug dependent persons for dia rehab centre and di number for dey more but for di fact say di rehabilitation dey expensive.

Image copyright AFP

She add say di major focus for NDLEA na to check methamphetamine production for Nigeria because e dey very dangerous and dem don discover 16 laboratories wey dey produce am.

"Dis methamphetamine dey very dangerous because Na only six months for pesin dey take am for im life to spoil kpatakpata"

Shelleng say tramadol crisis na anoda concern dem get, as dem don seize one billion pills of dosage between 120mg and 400 mg while codeine dey totally banned.

Di theme for di 2019 international day against drug abuse na 'Health for justice, justice for health' and di focus na on how drug dependent pipo fit get treatment wey dem need. Dem also wan build knowledge for justice and health so young pipo go dey protected and discouraged so dem no go begin abuse drugs because e no get cure.

Image example Association of Community Pharmacists and Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA with some Youth Corp members

Wetin Rachel Shelleng na di experience of Iche wey don enta rehabilitation centre three times to take treatment for im drug abuse palava.

Iche tell BBC Pidgin say na wen im dey secondary school naim e follow im friends begin take (igbo) marijuana just to catch fun but now im dey regret am.

"E start like fun, wen we dey SS1 some of my friends go carry am come school and we go take na so e start."

Di first time e enta rehab centre na 2015 but Iche say some times, im dey relapse wen im get stressful experience.

Dat na why Association of Community Pharmacists and Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA with some Youth Corp members waka to mark international day against drug abuse to draw pipo ear say make dem no abuse drugs.

Agbomma Esom-Ibe wey be di chairperson for di ACPN for Rivers State tell BBC Pidgin say cure no dey for drug abuse but na manage dem dey manage dem so dem no go go back to am.

"Addiction no get cure but e go for manage am naim make we say prevention naim better pass. No start am at all." Na so she come tok.