Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police dey close off bomb sites

One police officer don die and plenti more injure for two kill you-kill mysef bomb attacks on Thursday for Tunisia capital of Tunis.

Di interior ministry confam di two attacks say one of di suicide bomb explode for front of police patrol and di second one happun for police station.

Dem say two police officers and three civilians wounjure for di first attack while four pipo wounjore for di second one.

But nobodi don comot to claim say na dem do dis attacks. Police don cover di areas wey di bomb attacks bin happun.

Image copyright Getty Images

Attacks like dis bin happun for last year for di capital, Tunis major road, wey dem dey call Avenue Habib Bouurguiba wey injure nine pipo.

Andd ofr 2015, dem bin attack one museum for di capital wey kill 22 pipo.

Dat time, militants wey connect to di so called Islamic State tok say na dem do di attacks.

Image copyright Reuters

As dis one dey happun, Official sources inside Tunisia say dem don cari President Beji Essebsi go hospital.

Di presidential office say di 92-year-old bin suffer wetin dem consider as "severe health crisis".