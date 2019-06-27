Image copyright KHALIL MAZRAAWI

Leader of di Heads of States wey belong to West Africa regional bloc, Ecowas on Thursday frown face for di palava wey dey happun for Ethiopia, five days afta one failed coup for di kontri.

On Thursday Ethiopia opposition party say police arrest pass fifty pipo afta di coup attempt for di Amhara region on Saturday.

Economic Community of West African State (Ecowas) dey hope say di pipo of Ethiopia go take am jeje and hold bodi so dat peace, unity and stability go remain for di kontri.

Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari wey be di chairman of di Economic Committee of West African State (ECOWAS) Authorities of Heads of State and Governments say dem no gree for di coup attepmt for Amhara region even as dem tok sorry to di families of di victims of di attack.

Di Ethiopia coup bin kill dia Chief of Army staff, Gen Seare Mekonnen and four oda officials wey bin dey try stop di coup attempt and tori be say, dem kill di ringleader, of di coup, Brig Gen Asaminew Tsige on Monday.

Dem bin bury di victims wey die for di coup on Wednesday

Di National Movement of di Amhara say dem arrest plenti of dem supporters on top di death of di army chief.

Di kontri police bin say di plenti suspects dem arrest, dem dey question dem inside Amhara state wia di coup attempt bin happun.

Tori be say na di age long ethnic rivalry between Amhara and Oromo plus Tigry pipo fit dey behind dis political palava wey Ethiopia dey face now.