Image copyright AFP Image example France dey ready for temperatures of over 40C in di coming days

Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic hit dia highest ever recorded June temperatures on Wednesday - sabi pipo say dem fit still make more records as di heat continue to dey rise in di coming days.

Authorities dey expect to see temperatures rise above 40C (104F) for some kontries including France and Switzerland on Thursday.

Sabi pipo Meteorologists say na hot air wey dey blow from northern Africa dey cause di European heatwave.

Authorities for France don draw pipo ear say di mata dey risky to life.

On Wednesday, dia Minister for Solidarity and Health, Agnès Buzyn, defend the gofment against accuse say dem just dey blow false alarm.

For 2003, France bin blame one heatwave wey worry di kontri say e get hand for di death of 15,000 pipo.

Nearly all of di kontri now don dey on orange alert - di second-highest warning level afta red.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example One woman dey cool off for one water fountain for Berlin, Germany

How hot be hot?

Temperatures don dey rise in di last days but dem expect say e go still hot more-more for some places towards di end of di week.

On Wednesday, Coschen for Brandenburg reach 38.6C - new German record for June.

Radzyn for Poland and Doksany for di Czech Republic also record new records, with temperatures wey hit 38.2C and 38.9C .

Parts of France and Switzerland also record dia local highest temperatures of all time.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tourists dey freshen up for one fountain near di Pantheon monument for Rome

Even for di Aps wey dey cold like anything else, temperatures reach 30C for some places.

Meteorologists warn say di heat wave conditions go worse over di coming days. For some parts of northeastern Spain, e fit reach 45C on Friday.

Some schools for France don close , while some postpone exams.

Some cities including Paris, Lyon don reduce traffic to try reduce pollution during di heatwave.

Image copyright AFP Image example Some pipo dey cool off for one fountain wey near di Eiffel Tower

While UK go avoid di worst of di heat, some parts of di kontri including London go see temperatures rise reach 30C on Saturday.

Sabi pipo say while tins like heatwaves dey happun naturally, dem go continue to dey happun more and more as di environment and climate continue to dey change, sometin wey sabi pipo call climate change.