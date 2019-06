Dem no support media player for your device Angela Merkel seen shaking during ceremony in Berlin

Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel body shake again for one ceremony for Berlin on Thursday eight days afta di same tin happun to her.

Video show as Madam Merkel wey be 64 years dey use her hand hold her body as im bin dey shake on Thursday. Afta like two minutes, she get herself back come shake di new justice minister hand.

Dem give her glass of water, but she no gree drink am.

Madam Merkel say na heat cause her to shake di last time. Her tok-tok pesin say she go still go Japan.

"Everytin dey go on as we plan am, di federal chancellor dey fine," na so her tok-tok pesin Steffen Seibert tok.

Tori pipo German news agency DPA say even though di weather hot but e bin dey cool during di ceremony for Bellevue Castle, wia President Frank-Walter Steinmeier bin dey present Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht.

Di last time, Madam Merkel shake na wen she bin dey stand next to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky under sun. she say she feel beta afta she drink water.