We dey record like 120 rape cases every month - Doctors without borders

Some civil society organization, students and oda professional bodies enta road for Port Harcourt, Rivers state south-south Nigeria on Thursday say di mata of child sexual abuse and rape don turn emergency.

Dis wan dey come some weeks afta dem accuse one 40-year-old man say of di rape of one 10-year old girl for Ihiaba Community Ahoada East Local gofment area.

Tori be say di man gbab di girl afta im message her as she bin dey go school, di mata cause plenti tok ontop social media wen dem post pishure of di girl with her uniform wen stain with blood afta di incident.

Community Health Educator for Doctors Without Borders, Orogbum Health Centre, Veronica Uweh take part for di walk. She tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey get 120 cases of rape every month on average and 70-80% of dem na victims wey dey below 15 years.

Uweh tok say di number wey no dey gree come out to report and wey no dey come di health centre plenti pass di ones wey dey report.

Image example Veronica Uweh from Doctors Without Borders tell BBC say like 80% of di rape cases dem dey treat na underage.

"We dey give free and confidential treatment to rape victims for di first three days wey e happun. We dey give medical treatment to prevent HIV infection and also prevention for sexually transmitted infection STI including Hepatitis B and prevention of unintended pregnancy. We also dey treat any physical wound wey di person get." Na so she tok.

Uweh also tok say di main challenge dem dey get na say some victims no dey gree come out on time to get di HIV prevention treatment wey dem need to take within 3 days and say many no dey come for follow up.

Image example Some of di pipo wey participate for di anti-rape waka

Smith Nwokocha of World Education Network wey organise di walk tell BBC Pidgin say di mata dey happun everyday.

"Di mata of child sexual abuse and rape don become emergency because e dey happen everyday for our society we want make pipo dey aware to protect dia pikin and know wia dem fit go report in case e happen so di pikin go get treatment and justice" Na so she tok.

Vivian Akunesiobike wey represent di International Federation of Women Lawyers, tok say although dem dey get over 120 reports of child abuse and rape cases daily for dia hotline but many of dem no dey gree come forward to come report.