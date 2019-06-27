Anybody wey say Ruga settlement na idea to collect land need purge for hatred - Presidency

Image copyright PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Herdsmen dey waka all over Nigeria dey find food for dia cattle

Nigeria presidency say dem surprise afta some govnors begin hold ground say dem no approve make gofment build settlements for herdsmen, Ruga settlements for dia states.

Dis wan na afta some govnors for di state cut gofment warning say make dem no establish any farm settlement for Fulani herdsmen for dia states.

On Tuesday Benue state govnor Samuel Ortom, react say di plan na "insult to di pipo of Benue state and we no support am" afta pipo from di Federal Ministry of Agriculture enta di state wit tractors to start work on di farm settlement.

" We support di Fulani herdsmen to build ranches because Benue state no get land for grazing reserves, grazing routes, cattle colonies or Ruga settlement" di govnor yan.

Ortom say di pipo wey dey push for di establishment of Fulani farm settlement for di state na enemies of peace and progress.

But tok-tok pesin to di President Femi Adesina, tell BBC say, e dey on record wia some state govnors bin agree say to build ranch na way out to sort di crisis between farmers and herders for di kontri.

"Di national Economic council set up committee ontop dat mata wey visit some states for di kontri wey dem agree say di way out of di crisis between farmers and herdsmen na to set up ranches so dis wan na surprise me."

"Some govnors dey on record wey dem say dis na di way so if dem dey kick against am now wetin come be di solution dem dey provide." Na wetin Adesina tok.

Wen BBC ask say pipo dey say di Ruga settlement go collect land from pipo hand Adesina reply say: " Anybody wey dey tok dat wan dey tok am out of hatred and dat pesin suppose purge imsef from hatred against pipo oda ethnic tins."