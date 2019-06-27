Image copyright @BashirAhmaad/Twitter Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria say e go support di Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA) as long as e dey fair and dem do am witout bias.

"Our position dey very simple, we support free trade as long as e dey fair and dem do equally and witout bias."

Dat na exactly wetin Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari tok wen im accept di report from di committee wey bin chook eye for how ready Nigeria dey to do free trade and which impact e go get.

Africa free trade agreement legally start since midnight breaking Thursday May 30, 2019 and African Union don confam say e go become big free trade area since wen dem join World Trade Organisation.

As e be now, out of all di trade wey dey happun for Africa, na only 14% dem dey produce for Africa, di rest na import dem dey import am.

To make Africa economy succeed, Buhari say "we must develop policies wey go promote Africa production plus oda tins wey dem go fit benefit."

E say, Nigeria "vision for intra-Africa trade na for di free movement of 'made in Africa market.'"

Dis, oga Presido say dey very important becos, if Africa continue to dey import, na only kontris wey near water wey dey import tins go prosper, di ones wey far from water go continue to dey suffer.Im say, even as AfCFTA dey important to di kontri economy, Nigeria no go just fit rush enta di agreement witout proper consultation wit all pipo wey get hand for di economy of di kontri.

African Union bin start talk for 2015 to arrange 55-nation bloc wey go be di biggest for di world by member states to increase intra-regional trade.