Image copyright Nigeria Presidency

Nigeria don tell one group of lawmakers for Britin say di accuse say President Muhammadu Buhari goment dey use Boko Haram terrorist against Christians na lie.

Nigeria High Commissioner to UK, George Adetola Oguntade send dis reply give British Parliamentary Group on Thursday based on di report for di meantime wey concern Foreign and Commonwealth Support for Christians wey dey suffer oppression.

Oguntade say, "di security of all Nigeria pipo no mata dia faith, na di main priority of di Buhari goment."

Im say, di goment know say Nigeria go only progress if religious tolerance and cooperation dey.

E add say Buhari deputy na pastor and in fact sef di oga presido na friends wit church leaders inside and outside Nigeria.

For im statement in stress am say di security challenges wey di kontri dey face now no get anytin at all to do wit tribe or religion.

Boko Haram na dangerous cult wey dey kill kill both Muslims and Christians and dem no dey represent Muslims and according to di Nigeria High Commissioner to UK, "di goment dey totally ready to remove di stain" from dia land.

Di kontri Northern Christian Elders Forum bin write two letters give di chair of All Parliamentary Group for International Freedom of Religion or Belief, Baroness Berridge and di head of Independent Review of Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Rt Revd Philip Mounstephen wey lead to di tori inside di Foreign and Commonwealth Support for Christians wey dey suffer oppression.

To tackle security palava na one of Buhari three main agenda since im enta office for 2015.

But as tins dey now for Nigeria, insecurity still be serious challenge as bandits, herdsmen and Boko Haram dey kee kee innocent kontri pipo.

Nigeria pipo neva fit agree wit di way di wey di Buhari administration dey handle di insecurity mata for di kontri.