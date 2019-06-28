More dan 30 pipo die for DR Congo 'illegal mining' accident

Image copyright Getty Images

Authorities don tell BBC say dem dey expect to find more deadi bodi as rescue work dey continue for one mine for di south-east of di Democratic Republic of Congo afta di accident wey kill at least 36 people.

Di Govnor of Lualaba province say di accident happun for si site of onr open pit mine.

Di area bin dey unstable and di miners bin dey do illegal work without proper equipment.

Dat kain illegal mining work dey common for di area and di pipo dey do am to make small money. Security pipo bin don try to stop am to no avail.

Di owner of di mine wia di accident happun Glencore, say while dem dey protect dia legal workers, dem no fit ensure di safety of di pipo wey no suppose dey dia.