Di Emir of Kano for north west Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi don remove one chief imam ontop accuse say im disrespect Sultan order to drop fast and pray Eid di next day.

Di imam for Limawa town Salisu Usman, tell BBC Pidgin say e no feel bad about di decision to remove am and e dey urge im followers to remain calm.

Some youth for Limawa na im bin carry protest go di chief palace for di town say di imam pray im own Eid one day afta oda muslims, na di chief come cari di mata go meet di emir of Kano emir.

"I no see dis decision as anything, I don accept wetin happun because na destiny."

"From di beginning no be say I disrespect di Emir or Sultan, na just say we start our fasting a day after wey mean say we go finish a day after oda pipo." Dis na wetin Imam Usman yan.

One popular cleric for Kano Mohammed Mallam Auwal wey chook mouth for di mata, tok say Emir of Kano dey right to remove Limawa Emir because obeying leaders na one of di most important aspects of Islam.

"One chapter for Quran wey be Al Imran, for inside, God tok say to obey me di messenger and your leaders na di right way but wetin dis imam do show say e no obey leaders."

"If Sultan wey be head of muslims for Nigeria tok say make everybody drop fast and pray Eid di next day den e dey necessary to obey am. So apart from removing dis imam Emir of Kano fit even give am additional punishment for dis issue."

Di pipo of Limawa dey wait to see which pesin di Emir go appoint for dem as new chief Imam.