Image copyright INSTAGRAM@NAIRAMARLEY

Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley don release new song wey dey make plenty pipo tok.

Di 25 year singer wey don enjoy some hits for Nigerian music industry like 'Issa Goal' call im latest song 'Soapy'.

For di short video wey Marley release for Instagram im dance one kain dance wey im carry im hand near im private part wey make pipo tok well-well for social media about di dance and di song lyrics.

Few weeks ago dem release di musician from prison afta Nigerian corruption police EFCC nack 11 count charge ontop im head ontop accuse of internet fraud.

Marley plead not guilty to all di charges wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission bring against am.

Soapy dey make pipo tok

Since di song drop, plenti pipo don enta social media to tok dia mind about di song.

Skip Twitter post by @let001 This naira Marley nor too get sense, someone who would've sang against the government, or the people's plights, police brutality, hardship etc you Atleast pretend there's a bob Marley element in him, is singing soapy he doesn't have serious minded business people around him — charlie (@let001) June 28, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @yakubrasheed Naira Marley level of immorality is not from this world, what is SOAPY SOAPY.

What a legacy you are building. — Emir of Lagos (@yakubrasheed) June 28, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Bossgoody97 found a song I can easily relate to Naira Marley's soapy — CRAZY GOODY (@Bossgoody97) June 28, 2019