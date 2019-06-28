Naira Marley new song 'Soapy' dey make pipo tok
Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley don release new song wey dey make plenty pipo tok.
Di 25 year singer wey don enjoy some hits for Nigerian music industry like 'Issa Goal' call im latest song 'Soapy'.
For di short video wey Marley release for Instagram im dance one kain dance wey im carry im hand near im private part wey make pipo tok well-well for social media about di dance and di song lyrics.
Few weeks ago dem release di musician from prison afta Nigerian corruption police EFCC nack 11 count charge ontop im head ontop accuse of internet fraud.
Marley plead not guilty to all di charges wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission bring against am.
Soapy dey make pipo tok
Since di song drop, plenti pipo don enta social media to tok dia mind about di song.