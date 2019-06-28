Image copyright Reuters

Three big second round matches wey go decide di fate of six kontris go shele on Friay for di ongoing Africa Cup of nations for Egypt.

Ivory Coast, Morocco, Tunisia and Mali na di teams wey go go head-to-head on Friday as several Champions League players go dey in action.

Who dey play who?

Mali and Tunisia na dem go start di day for Group E as dem go battle for Suez stadium by 3:30pm Nigerian Time.

Tunisia dey look for dia first win of di tournament but Mali dey stand for dia way, di Eagles of Mali go go through to di next round if dem win.

Players like Wahbi Khazri, Naim Sliti and Yassine Khenissi go hope to fire di Carthage Eagles of Tunisia past Mali and earn dia first three points for di competition.

For Mali, dem only need another win to progress to di last 16 stage of di competition after dia 4-1 victory over Mauritania for dia first game.

Porto and Mali striker Moussa Marega na one of di players wey go fit cause Tunisia problems after im score for dia first match against Mauritania.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ziyech help Ajax reach Champions League semi finals last season

Morocco vs Ivory Coast

Dis na one of di games wey go totori fans body as two of di tournament favourites go come up against each other.

Ajax star Hakim Ziyech na one of di players to watch after im displays inspire di Dutch club to di Champions League semi finals last season.

Morocco na dem knock out Ivory Coast for di group stage of di 2017 tournament and dia coach Herve Renard dey hope to win di Afcon for di third time with im third different kontri.

If Morocco win against Ivory Coast dem go get six points but dem go need di epp of Sofiane Boufal, Younes Belhanda and no rely only on Ziyech.

Ivory Coast also need di win to join Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria wey don already progress to di next round of di Africa Cup of Nations.

Although im no start dia first match, Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha na di big name wey many go like see for dis match.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lebo Mothiba (left) no fit find goal against Ivory Coast

South Africa v Namibia

Dis two neighbours go take on each other after dem both lose dia first match to Ivory Coast and Morocco respectively.

South Africa star players like Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba go hope to register dia first Afcon goals against di less fancied Namibia wey many expect to be di weeping boys for di group.