Komkom Pipeline Explosion: Rescuer say 'I comot 43 deadibody from di swamp'

Image example Ethelbert Nwokorie claim say im and two odas epp comot pipo reach 43 from kpotokpoto

One rescuer Ethelbert Nwokorie claim say im comot 43 deadibody from di swamp wia pipeline explosion happen for Komkom, Oyigbo local goment area for Rivers State, South South Nigeria.

Nwokorie tell BBC Pidgin say, "dat Saturday wey di tin happen, I bring out 32 deadibody. On Sunday we bring out 8 den on Monday we come bring out anoda 3 bodies. But since dat time we neva bring out any body again."

Di BBC no fit verify oga Nwokorie claim by oursef.

Police for Rivers State tell us say dem still dey investigate di mata, say wen dem finish, dem go submit dia report give di commissioner of police.

Ethelbert Nwokorie wey be bus driver say since dat time, dem neva see any goment pesin wey come help to bring out di remaining bodies wey still dey di swamp but im dey treat imsef and di oda boys for hospital as dem enta di swamp without anytin to protect dem sef.

Image example Rivers State pipeline explosion kill pipo wey near am

Im come add say since den, e neva see work because "pipo dey wonder which kain man o be wey go ente day swamp go bring pipo out. Di man wey dey give me motor drive no gree give me again.

But I do am out of love. Dis na pipo wey I know and dem dey help me sometimes so na just to help dem." Na so im tok.

Victims family dem tok how dem take recognise dia pipo

Some of di families wey lose dia pesin for di explosion dey try cope with wetin don happen.

Wasimeba Igonikon wey be retiree lose im two sons wey dey 25 and 22 years. Dem bin follow go scoop fuel wen di explosion happen.

Igonikon tell BBC Pidgin say im come visit im family from Buguma ask im wife wia di boys dem dey. She tell am say dem go wia pipleine burst go carry fuel. E no tey news come say pipeline explosion happen naim dey rush go dia.

"Pipo full dia. Some I no fit recognise dem. Dem come show me my sons say see dem. We carry di cloth dem wear recognise dem. Di senior one, im brain don comot, di oda one, face peel, like dat. Wetin I go do? Na im I arrange ambulance carry dem go Buguma go bury."

Ndifreke Friday, di younger brother to Daniel Friday wey also die for di explosion say "as I see im leg, I know say na my brother so I call our father because dis one pass me."

National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency NOSDRA day dem go soon release di result of di joint investigation visit wey dem go carry out for di site wia e happen.