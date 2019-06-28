COZA: 'I never rape anybody for my life' - Pastor Fatoyinbo

Image copyright @biodunfatoyinbo/@busoladakolo

Biodun Fatoyinbo wey be pastor of COZA church don comot to deny rape allegation from im former member Busola Dakolo and threaten to carry am go court.

Inside the letter from di Commonwealth of Zion Assembly wey di pastor post ontop im own social media, im say di accuse from Dakolo, wey be wife to musician Timi Dakolo, dey "fallacious, non-existent" and say "im never rape anybody for im life even as unbeliever".

Early on 28 June, one video bin comot ontop social media wia Busola Dakolo bin tok how as young girl, Fatoyinbo enter her family house to 'rape' am. And ever since, internet don hot well well wit di names 'Busola Dakolo', 'COZA' and 'Biodun Fatoyinbo' as trending topics for Nigeria throughout di day.

Many, including celebrities, comot to support Dakolo say she na woman of courage. Even as odas call for Fatoyinbo to respond to di allegations.

When Fatoyinbo come finally respond, e say dis na di first time im go respond to dis tin because unlike previous allegations, dis one by Dakolo mention am by im name.

Meanwhil, di PRO of di FCT command Mr Anjuguri Manza tok say nobody don come forward to make formal report on di mata.

"We no dey aware of di mata and if anybodi get case, make dat pesin come forward and formally report, then we go take am up," im tok.

BBC Pidgin reporter visit di church compound for Abuja around 11 am local time on Friday to seek reaction from di church but dem no gree am enta.

Reason di church give be say na only Tuesdays and Sundays pesin fit enta.