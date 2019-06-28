One woman for northern Nigeria narrate di sad tori of wetin Boko Haram militant group take her eye see, wen dem rape and use force marry her.

'Night afta night dem enta my room and rape me one afta di oda and den later, dem come cari me marry to one of di Boko haram members' - dis na di sad tori of Aisha Tukur (no be her real name), wey be victim for Boko Haram hand.

She enta di militant group hand afta dem kidnap her comot her village for Borno state.

Aisha wey bin dey wit dem for fifteen months say one day wen dem select am to carri bomb for bodi, she comot di bomb come run away.

"I no know say I dey pregnant and by di time I come back to my village, I come go IDP camp and for dia, pipo bin dey laugh me and begin look me one kain, she explain.

Like Aisha, eighty thousand odas don suffer one type of sexual abuse for Boko Haram captivity or for camp by goment officials for Nigeria.

And as dem tell dia tori, many pipo wey dey hear am shock on top di pain and agony wey dem go don go through.

When you rape woman, you kill sometin inside her - Nobel Laureate

Congolese doctor, Denis Mukwege afta e hear dia tori of dis women, say wen men rape women or sexually abuse dem, dem don kill dem for life.

Mukwege wey win di 2018 Nobel Peace Prize wey Swedish Nobel committee dey give, say di world must take decisive action to tackle di high rate of sexual violence against women and pikin dem for Africa.

Oga Mukwege wey tok dis one for Abuja, Nigeria capital on top conference wit di title 'Addressing sexual violence and gender based violence in conflict through transitional justice' say, plenti atrocities on top women don happun for DR Congo and di same tin di happun for Nigeria wey bad pipo dey rape and destroy women genital organs through rape and pregnancy.

"Gender-based violence na mata of human right and we must fight against gender-based violence for Africa. Silence na tool wey di perpetrators dey use to kontinu to abuse women and dis na why we need to support survivals of sexual and gender based violence to speak out instead of to stigmatise dem.

Di goment must ensure to find justice for dis women, im explain.

Victims dey traumatised

According to Prof. Auwal Biu wey don di work wit survival of gender-based violence, say many of di girls still dey traumatised and stigmatised for dia camps and by dia families.

E say for long, goment no di give di girls care and for three local goment alone, dem don discover more dan three hundred pipo.

"Most of dis girls na dia family send dem go IDP camps and dis na why di Nigerian goment and di international community gatz do everitin possible to give dis women dem and dia pikin, beta life.