Plenti families across di world dey "wait for line" to adopt pikin wey America police find inside plastic bag for Georgia according to one official.

Police bin find di baby wey her nickname be India after area pipo hear as di pikin dey cry come immediately call di police.

Dem carry her go hospital but doctors say she dey okay and she don even dey gain weight.

Three weeks afta, tori be say baby India dey "smile" and she dey "do well" for di hand of child services.

She go remain dia until dem find permanent home for her. Forsyth County Sheriff Office neva identify di mother of di pikin or di relatives.

Forsyth County sheriff Ron Freeman say na "divine intervention" say dem find India for good condition.

For Facebook post, di County to say "dem no get any new information about baby India to share."

But according to Tom Rawlings wey be director of Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, families wey dey ready to adopt her plenti.

"We get pipo wey dey wait for line to provide di child with forever home," na so oga Rawlings tell ABC Good Morning America show.

Area pipo call police afta dem hear di pikin dey cry

Im describe di baby survival as one of di most "wonderful miracles" im don see for e life.

With her umbilical cord wey still dey her body, India possibly dey just few hours old wen pipo for area find her for bush for Forsyth County, north of Atlanta.

