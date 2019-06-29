Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Presodo Muhammadu Buhari go handover pawa to new ECOWAS Chairmo

ECOWAS leaders gada for Abuja, Nigeria capital for di 55th ordinary meeting to elect new chairman plus chook mouth on top how di sub-region go get dia own common currency.

Di 15-member regional organization bin don set target to get dia own uniform moni for year 2020.

And because of dis ogbonge target, ministers of finance and CBN governors from di region recently meet to prepare di technical framework for di creation of uniform moni and di exchange rate wey dem go use for di sub-region.

For dis meeting wey dey happun so, 13 heads of state and goment go sharparly chook eye for di draft and work wey di finance ministers don do.

Aside di single currency, di leaders dem go elect new chairman for di community.

At di moment na Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari be di current chairmo of di Ecowas authority of heads of state and goment.

Dem go do di election for inside close door.

Anoda tin wey dey top of di agenda for di meeting na di political gbege for Guinea Bissau.