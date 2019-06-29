COZA: Pipo dey warm up to protest for Abuja and Lagos
Some group of pipo dey ginger to do I-no-go-gree for di Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) church for Abuja and Lagos.
Di #NameAndShame Movement for Lagos and di #ChurchToo Movement for Abuja plan di protest afta Busola Dakolo accuse di Senior Pastor of di church Biodun Fatoyinbo say e rape her.
Di two groups dey plan to march go di church headquarters for Abuja and di branch wey dey for Lagos.
Ever since di video comot internet don catch fire wit different hastags like #PastorStepDown, #IstandWithTheTruth, #IstandwithBukolaDakolo. Some of di hastags dey support di pastor, odas dey support Busola.
On June 28, former member of di church Busola Dakolo accuse di pastor of rape for video interview wey she do for YouTube.
But pastor Fatoyinbo don deny di accuse and in dey threaten to cari Dakolo go court.
Meanwhile Abuja police PRO Anjuguri Mamza tell BBC say dem neva get any report on top di mata.
BBC Pidgin reporter visit di church compound for Abuja around 11 am local time on Friday to seek reaction from di church but dem no gree am enta.
Reason di church give be say na only Tuesdays and Sundays pesin fit enta.