Some group of pipo dey ginger to do I-no-go-gree for di Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) church for Abuja and Lagos.

Di #NameAndShame Movement for Lagos and di #ChurchToo Movement for Abuja plan di protest afta Busola Dakolo accuse di Senior Pastor of di church Biodun Fatoyinbo say e rape her.

Di two groups dey plan to march go di church headquarters for Abuja and di branch wey dey for Lagos.

Ever since di video comot internet don catch fire wit different hastags like #PastorStepDown, #IstandWithTheTruth, #IstandwithBukolaDakolo. Some of di hastags dey support di pastor, odas dey support Busola.

Skip Twitter post by @akahnnani I still can't look at my pastors picture. A glimpse & my heart breaks. The love i spoke of for him is real. He's been such a big influence in my life.

But I know the right thing. This is why we cannot allow for him to be on the altar. Bias should not find way.#PastorStepDown — Akah Bants (@akahnnani) June 29, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Undefeated_O People are asking for evidence Because there are thousands of men who have been falsely accused and suffering for what they did not do.. We all want to protect the women, who will protect men from false accusations #iStandWithTheTruth — Be Logical 🤑💸 (@Undefeated_O) June 29, 2019

On June 28, former member of di church Busola Dakolo accuse di pastor of rape for video interview wey she do for YouTube.

But pastor Fatoyinbo don deny di accuse and in dey threaten to cari Dakolo go court.

Meanwhile Abuja police PRO Anjuguri Mamza tell BBC say dem neva get any report on top di mata.

BBC Pidgin reporter visit di church compound for Abuja around 11 am local time on Friday to seek reaction from di church but dem no gree am enta.

Reason di church give be say na only Tuesdays and Sundays pesin fit enta.