Image example Ecowas leaders for di summit

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say west African leaders must form common strategy to tackle security wahala for di region.Oga Buhari tok dis one for di 55th ordinary session of di summit of di Ecowas Authority of Heads of States and government for Abuja, Nigeria capital."We have to send strong and unified signal to di pipo wey dey carry out violence, we don make up our mind to face dem and defeat dem." Im explain.

West African kontries don dey battle with terrorism, communal conflict, farmer/herders crisis tey-tey and di issue don lead to di death of thousands and millions of pipo wey dey displaced. Dis na why ECOWAS President, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou say di security wahala don affect development for all di states.E say di best way for di region to solve security wahala na for dem to build dia national defence.Meanwhile, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, head of UN office for West Africa say no be only military approach di leaders need to use to tackle terrorism, im say dem need to chook eye inside di root cause of di wahala." In di past month, attacks from terrorist group on military base and civilian infrastructure for Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger don kontinu and dis one fit destabilise di region." Na so im tok.