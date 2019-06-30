Image copyright NurPhoto/Getty Image example Niger President Muhamadou Issoufou, go lead ECOWAS till June 2020

ECOWAS heads of state and goment don elect President Muhamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic as di new chairman of ECOWAS for di next one year.

President Issoufou go take over from Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari wey don lead ECOWAS since July 2018.

Dem elect oga Issoufou for di 55th Ordinary Session of di ECOWAS leaders on Saturday for Abuja.

Presidents of 13 out of 15 kontris attend di session and dem include Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Cape Verde Minister of Regional Integration Julio Cesar Lopes and Senegal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amadou Ba na dem represent dia kontris.

ECOWAS don agree say dia next ordinary session for for December 21 go happun for Abuja.