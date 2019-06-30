COZA: Tension for Abuja as protest turn rowdy

Tension dey evriwia for di venue wia protesters gada for front of COZA headquarters for Abuja.

Protest turn rowdy afta police and Civil Defence men prevent di pipo wey dey do i-no-go-gree make dem no enta di church.

Some of di church members do physical fight sef wit some protesters to defend dia senior pastor.

Tight security

COZA church members go church today inside tight security.

Tori be say dem search evri pesin wey come church to day before dem allow dem enta church for worship for di Lagos branch od di church.

Protest dey happun for Lagos and Abuja on top alleged accuse say Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, rape popular Nigeria Musician wife Busola Dakolo.

Di #ChruchToo Movement for Abuja and di #NameAndShame Movement for Lagos plan to do protest march go di headquarters for Abuja and di branch for Lagos.

On June 28, former member of di church Busola Dakolo accuse di pastor of rape for video interview wey she do for YouTube.

But pastor Fatoyinbo don deny di accuse and in dey threaten to cari Dakolo go court.