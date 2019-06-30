Image copyright @biodunfatoyinbo/@busoladakolo Image example Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Daokolo

Di #Churchtoo protesters don call on di Nigerian police to investigate di accuse say di Senior Pastor of di Common Wealth of Zion Assembly Biodun Fatoyinbo rape Busola Dakolo, di wife of of popular singer Timi Dakola.

Di leader of di protest, Bukky Shonibare say in di next few weeks, dem go march to di police headquarters and di ministry of justice to demand for justice.

Nigerians bin enta street for Lagos and Abuja on Sunday inside I no-go-gree to ginger Senior Pastor of di Common Wealth of Zion Assembly Biodun Fatoyinbo to step down afta di accuse, but Fatoyinbo bin don respond say e never rape anybody for im life before

Plenti pipo para wen di tori break say im must step aside make authorities chook eye for di mata.

Wetin don happun so far?

Two group carry placards

Our tori pipo monitor di protests wey happun for Lagos and Abuja on Sunday.

Pipo come out with different placards dey ginger for front of Coza for Abuja and Lagos.

As dat wan dey happun, for Abuja, anoda group come out to counter in favour of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Police, soldier, DSS, NSCDC wey carry weapon na im join full ground to maintain peace and order during di protest.

Dat Sunday no be day for first timer or new comer or visitor because dem search well-well before dem allow pipo enta service.

If yopu no fit ansa di qweshion, three tins about Coza, security go bounce you for gate.

Pastor Biodun never step down

Di Sunday afta Dakolo accuse am, pipo bin dey wait to see weda Pator Biodun go show face for church and wetin im go tok.

Im no disappoint as im show face for church towards di end of di service, even though e no preach any message, im tell im members make dem maintain peace and no confront anybody.

Im no tok weda e go step down, instead e tok say im don hand over di mata to di elders of di church say dem dey handle am. Im add say:

"If I no be pastor, I go still remain member of di church,"

Meanwhile di church don suspend one programme dem bin dey plan, 'The seven days of glory'.

'My husband no be rapist'

Pipo wey don dey wait to hear wetin Pastor Biodun wife, Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo get to tok about di whole mata get opportunity from her out on Sunday.

"Even as unbeliever, my husband no go rape anybody," na wetin she fit tok before her husband tell her not to tok anything more den end di service.

#IStandWithBusola

Since Dakolo tok her tori, many ogbonge pipo for Nigeria, celebrities and oda influencers don take stand.

Even as some lawyers don dey ginger to epp with court case, some oda pipo don dey pledge money to epp fight di mata if e land for court.

I have seen Biodun Fatoyinbo's statement. I look forward to him carrying out his threat to sue Busola Dakolo. As Mrs Dakolo doesn't have a church that can fund her defence, I have set aside a little money to contribute to her defence. Please do so too. #IStandWithBusolaDakolo — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) June 28, 2019

@timidakolo , what can I say about your wife! A woman of strength, courage. We all, as women, must rise up and demand justice. I sponsored the violence against persons bill which prescribes life imprisonment for rape!!Busola, you've got my back ! — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) June 28, 2019

Di Dakolo's dey grateful

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo release statement to thank Nigerians on behalf of imsef and im wife for all di support dem don receive since Busola tok her tori.

For di message im put on Instagram, Dakolo encourage oda survivors to tok dia own experience.