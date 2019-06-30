Image copyright AFP Image example Lalaina Nomenjanahary, we dey play for French Ligue 2 side Paris FC, score im third international goal

Madagascar produce di biggest shock so far for di Africa Cup of Nations as dem waya three-time winners Nigeria.

The Indian Ocean islanders just dey surprise pipo even though dem be jolly jus come for Afcon, dem don collect four points from dia first two games for Egypt.

Lalaina Nomenjanahary stun Nigeria as e pounce on one defensive error to claim early opener.

Deflection from Carolus Andrea free-kick ensure say Madagascar enta di last 16 as di winners of Group B.

Madagascar rank as di 108th for di world - 63 places below Nigeria, wey go enta di round of 16 as as runners-up afta dem win dia first two group games.

Even though Nigeria dominate possession, dia strategy to to play out from di back no work. John Ogu under-hit one square ball give Leon Balogun for di edge of dia own box and di Brighton defender waste time, wey allow Nomenjanahary step in, round di goalkeeper before e slip di ball inside di empty net.

Nigeria reply as Samuel Kalu curl one shot wide but Madagascar continue to make di better chances.

Ndidi produce Nigeria first shot on target on 57 minutes but not even the introduction of Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi fit turn tins around.