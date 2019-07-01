Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria gofment say dem no dey force any state for di kontri to build Ruga settlement for cattle herders.

According to di state house press release, 'RUGA Settlement' mean rural settlement for both animal farmers and cattle herders and na to epp settle migrant families wey dey herd cattle inside place wey dey organized.

Di statement say di place go get basic amenities like schools, hospitals, road, vet clinics, markets and oda tins to add value to dia cattle business.

"Di pipo wey go benefit no be only Fulani herders but everybody wey dey do animal business, di Federal Gofment dey plan dis wan in order to address open grazing of animals wey dey cause security palava for both farmers and herders."

Some state govnors bin don cut gofment warning say make dem no establish any farm settlement for Fulani herdsmen for dia states.

On Tuesday Benue State govnor, Samuel Ortom, react say di plan na "insult to di pipo of Benue State and we no support am" afta pipo from di Federal Ministry of Agriculture enta di state wit tractors to start work on di farm settlement.

But Federal gofment say na voluntary exercise.

"Gofment no plan to seize lands from states, colonize territories or force Ruga ontop any partrt of di federation, gofment don clear dat one again and again say di programme no compulsory." Na so di statement tok.

According to gofment, na 12 states don apply to di Federal Ministry of Agriculture to participate for di pilot programme.

"Some state gofments wey never show interest for di scheme dey mislead pipo say federal gofment dey plan to take dia lands, although e true say federal gofment don mark out lands for all states of di kontri, di idea no be to force anybody do di programme." Di statement add.