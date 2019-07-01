Image example Maize farmer Sadi Audu

Some farmers for Kano state north west Nigeria don begin worry say rain never fall reach dia side.

Di farmers wey speak to BBC Pidgin yan say di lack of correct rain to grow crops dis season na because of di sin wey pipo dey commit.

Maize farmer Sadi Audu, tok say im no dey aware of any science or climate change, but wetin e believe be say pipo sinful behaviours na big reason as to why rain no gree fall.

"Wetin I go tok be say make we just dey pray to God because our sinful behaviours as humans na big reason, so we need to pray hard for rain."

Farmers never begin plant dia seed even though we don enta July because of low rainfall.

Image example Maize farmer Sadi Audu stand for im farm

Haruna Isah wey dey also plant maize and groundnut say e don tey well-well wey im see dis kain rainy season because most seasons by dis time dia crops don dey reach human height.

"Dis year dey totally different because most seasons by dis time, our maize plants don dey reach human heights but up till now, see where we dey (e point to di crops) and we don chop reach half of di season as e be, so na just to thank God and to continue dey pray."

Image example Haruna Isah na Maize and Groundnut farmer, e say if na before, im Maize for don tall reach human being by now

For farmer Jamilu Yusuf, di way e dey see di mata na to beg God for forgiveness because di mata dey critical for many farmers.

"God forgive our sins because di situation dey critical for many of our pipo, we go continue dey beg God for rain because as e be like dis no good for us."

Oda residents wey dey Kano don dey also complain for sometime as di heat don reach anoda level and di rain dey only come once in eight or nine or days on average despite say na rainy season.

Image example Farmer Jamilu Yusuf say pipo need to beg God for forgiveness

Wetin dey hold rain for Kano?

Dr Mansur Matazu wey be climatologist and technical expert for Nigerian Meteorological Agency NIMET tok say wetin dey happun na worldwide tin as even Europe dey undergo heatwave at dis time.

"For January we tell farmers wey dey Kano, Katsina and five oda states say long dry spells go dey for dis rainy season so make dem use seeds wey go fit withstand di dry spells especially for June and July because e fit even reach say na once rain go for inside three weeks for dis two months."

"Dis year na wetin we dey call El Nino year for Climatology, e go dey very hot, even for Europe now dem dey experience Heatwave. So wetin I go tell Kano farmers be say make dem endure and also meet agric experts to tell dem how to arrange dia crops well to withstand dis dry spells."