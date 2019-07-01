Bayelsa gofment declare three days fasting and prayer to decide next govnor

Image copyright BAYELSA STATE GOVERNMENT

Bayelsa State gofment don call on all dem citizens to do prayer and fasting from Monday, 1st of July to Wednesday, 3rd fof July.

According to statement wey di special adviser to di govnor on religious mata, Pastor Samuel S. John-Peters give, di govnor of di state, Henry Seriake Dickson, want di state to pray for guidance for di next pesin dem go choose to be govnor as im eight year tenure dey end so.

Di prayers for di 1st and 2nd of July go hold for di Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall for gofment house and di final day, Wednesday 3rd of July go happun for Bayelsa State Ecumenical Centre, Igbogene.

Di statement follow tok say make pipo pray so dat di election go dey peaceful and kata-kata no go dey di election.

Bayelsa dey do dia govnorship election on Saturday, di 16th of November 2019.