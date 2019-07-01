Image copyright @biodunfatoyinbo Image example Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo go take leave of absence from pulpit

Oga Biodun Fatoyinbo, wey be di Senior pastor of di Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) don announce say e go step down from pulpit on top di rape accuse wey dey im head.

Oga Fatoyinbo tok dis one for statement for im Instagram page say im do am because im no want make di mata turn distraction to pipo wey dey follow am.

E tok say dis break go give am and im spiritual mentors time to consider di accuse wey dey for im head.

Dis one dey follow di accuse from Busola Dakolo last Friday wey for for interview she tok say di pastor bin rape her on two different times.

Before today, di Pastor bin drop statement, say e neva rape any woman for im life before.

Di mata scata social media; na so pipo start to dey share dia own story of rape.

For Sunday wey just pass, vex pipo arrange protests for COZA branches for Lagos and Abuja.