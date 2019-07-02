Mosquitoes wey go epp scientists gada info fight malaria don land Burkina Faso

Image copyright Getty Images

Mosquitoes wey scientists don reprogram don start to dey spread for Burkina Faso as scientist release dem for anti-malaria campaign.

Although some pipo get some wahala with di programme, di sabi pipo wey bin release di mosquitoes, tok say dis tin, wey be di first for Africa, na very important step.

Di plan na say dem go spread dis mosquitoes wey dem don make for lab and afta sometime, dem go gada dem back so dem go fit study di insects for one year.

Na di kontri Research Institute of Health Sciences wey goment sponsor, release di male mosquitoes for di town of Bana.

Pipo wey no gbadun di program say e no go do anytin to stop malaria for di kontri but di research team tok say dis waka dey important to collect info for di research.

Malaria bin kill pass 4,000 pipo for Burkina Faso last year and also affect pass 12,000.

For May 2019, dem do one study for Burkina Faso wia dem chook eye inside spider to check if dem fit work on dia poison to kill plenti mosquitoes wey dey spread malaria.