Image copyright AFP Image example Some pipo gada outside di detention centre in shock

E reach 40 pipo wey don die for one air strike wey hit one migrant detention centre for Libya, according to officials.

Tori be say anoda 80 bin injure from di blast wey happun for di detention centre for Tripoli. According to tori, na African migrants die pass inside di attack.

Recently, migrants wey dey try travel go Europe dey stop over for di kontri.

Wahala don dey for di kontri since dem comot di kontri former ruler Muammar Gaddafi, kill am for 2011.

Osama Ali, wey be tok-tok pesin for di emergency service dem, tell AFP say 120 migrants bin dey di place wey dem dey keep planes, wey be wia di strike hit directly. E also tok say more pipo fit don die dan as dem tok, but dis na di number dem get for now.

Image copyright AFP Image example Pipo gada outiside di detention centre afta di attack

Di Gofment of di National Accord (GNA) wey get United Nations backing, Prime Minister Fayez al-Serra, don tok say na di Libyan National Army (LNA) commit di Tuesday strike. But tok-tok pesin for di LNA tok say dem no attack di detention centre. Di LNA, wey dem oga be strongman Khalifa Haftar, bin don dey fight di GNA forces for di area wey di strike happun.

Thousands of migrants wey dey try travel go Europe na dem dey lock for dis kain detention centres wey dey close to wia fight-fight dey happun.