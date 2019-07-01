Image copyright dstv nigeria

Seyi Awolowo, di grand pikin of di late Chief Obafemi Awolowo na part of di contestants of di 2019 edition of Nigeria reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Di show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu bin announce am last night, June 30 afta im welcome Awolowo come stage.

Wen Obi-Uchendu ask am wetin im dey find for di show, Awolowo ansa say, "I dey here for di experience."

Chief Obafemi Awolowo na di first Premier of di former Western Region for Nigeria from 1954 to 1960. Chief Awolowo na also one di main pipo wey bin fight for Nigeria independence.

Di fourth season of di Big Brother Naija reality TV show bin start yesterday wit 21 housemates and dis year theme na 'pepperdem'.

Di oga of di house, Big Brother announce say im dey extend di show from 90 days to 91 days sake of say di kain housemates wey dem choose dis year dey totori im belle.