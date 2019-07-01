Image example Street traders display dia market even as dem dey check weda tax force dey come

July 1, na di date Rivers State Govnor give all roadside business pipo for di state capital Port Harcourt, to clear comot.

Governor Nyesom Wike give order to mechanic and traders for street corner, plus pipo wey dey do illegal motor park for Port Harcourt to stop and find space for di market and motor parks dem wey goment provide.

Although traders don shift comot from many of di usual street markets like Sangana Street Market and di popular Creek road Market, some pipo still carry dia market come out for places like Rumuola junction and Mile One Market.

"I dey hungry na im make I come out" Na so Ebere Nwega wey dey sell boxers and shirts for wheelbarrow tell BBC Pidgin.

Ebere say even though taskforce dey enforce di ban, im still come out to find im belle. E come add say many of dem no come out now but dem dey mostly come out for evening time around 4pm.

Image example Some traders still comot to sell market for Rumola

"If I no come out now, my pikin go hungry. Na dis tin I dey take survive." Na so im tok.

Officers for National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW wey dey coordinate motor park wey dey road say, dem dey observe goment ban dat na why dem ask taxi dem to clear well from di road so dem no go cause traffic jam for di Rumuola junction and any driver wey no comply dem no go allow am work.

Image example Creek road market traders move di tins wey dem ey sell comot from di main road.

Madam Stella Harry and oga traders for Mile One Market sef dey on di lookout for di task force pipo so dem fit run comot in case dem see dem dey come.

She tell BBC Pidgin say di former understanding dem bin get be say dem go dey sell in front of di market pending wen di construction work go finish den dem go move inside di market, but as e happen now dem no know wia dem go go sell market because di market neva open.

Image example Rumola junction dey clear as most traders obey di ban

Govnor Wike bin give dis order for meeting wey im do wit mechanics, street traders and pipo wey dey do private motor parks on 31 May just after im enta office for second term.

According to im, goment no go tolerate di way dem change di garden city to anoda tin as dorti full everiwia.

Goment bin give dem one month notice to clear from di road come draw ear give dem say any body dem arrest dem no go release im goods and dem go also carry di pesin wey dey sell go court.