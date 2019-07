Image copyright U.S diplomatic mission to Nigeria Image example Bed net distribution

United States don reach out to more than 4.2 million pipo for ova 4,000 communities inside Cross River state wit 2.3 million long lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN) for di last two months as part of dia plan to control malaria all ova Nigeria.

Di public affairs section of di United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria na im reveal dis informate for one ceremony inside Calabar to mark di end of di LLIN campaign wey U. S. goment support.

USAID/Nigeria Mission Director Stephen M. Haykin tok say, "For our partnership to fight malaria, we encourage all Nigerians, and especially parents and guardians, to get bed nets and use dem always. Di use of bed net go benefit you, families and communities."

Dem do di donation of di treated bed nets through di U.S. President Malaria Initiative (PMI) and togeda wit di U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and di Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wey implement di process.

Dem share di bed nets, wey di value reach about $5.7 million for all di local government areas for di state.

To support di bed net donation, PMI provide add anoda $1.2 million for logistics, including to transport di nets, community mobilization, and training of workers wey go share am.

According to di Malaria Indicator Survey, since 2011, U.S. goment don invest more than $450 million to control malaria inside Nigeria including sharing nearly 34 million mosquito nets. Dis don lead to 36 percent reduction of malaria palava among children wey dey under five years.