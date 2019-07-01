Image copyright Nigeria Police Force/Twitter Image example Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu

Nigeria police force don begin find di unknown gunmen wey attack Agudama Ekpetiama Police Station for Bayelsa State capital Yanegoa for early momo today.

Di inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu, wey give di ogbonge order to search and find di attackers, condemn di attack wey lead to di death of di Divisional Police Officer, SP Ola Rosanla and three Police officers plus injure two odas.

Oga Adamu promise say dem must make sure dem find out dis unknown gunmen wey go commit dis kain wicked crime and bring dem to book.

Di IGP also ordered make dem sharp-sharp send crack detectives from di IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), di Forensic and Homicide sections of di FCID and Special Operatives of di Marine Police Department go Yenagoa to support di work of Bayelsa Police Command wey dey do investigate on top di mata.

Oga Adama pay respect to di four police officers wey die and sympathize wit dia families.

E advise di Agudama Ekpetiama Community and di entire pipo of Bayelsa State to remain calm and give di Police beta informate wey go help dem catch those criminals.