Presidential candidate for Nigeria 2019 elections Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and im party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bin tell di Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday say dem go carri 400 witnesses come for dia petition against Buhari.

According to local tori pipo Punch, di plenty witnesses wey go show for di tribunal na to prove say no be Presido Muhammadu Buhari, and im All Progressives Congress party, win for 23 February election.

Di candidate get 14 days to present all di witness dem plus present all di doucments.

According to di five-man Tribunal wey Justice Mohammed Garba dey lead, di 14 days na wetin di first Schedule to do Electoral Act under paragraph 16(3) bin recommend.

PDP main lawyer, Levi Uzoukwu (SAN), say even as dem say dem wan present 400 witness, dem plan to present even more.